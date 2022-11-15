ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Michigan’s RB Corum hurts knee, limited vs. Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan running back Blake Corum hurt his left knee late in the first half of the third-ranked Wolverines’ 19-17 victory against Illinois on Saturday, but coach Jim Harbaugh said the Heisman Trophy hopeful had no structural damage. Corum tried to play in the second half, but...
Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana’s James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton’s 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State’s Michael Fletcher blocked Charles...
