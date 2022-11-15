ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Digital Banking Is Here to Stay

By Sarah Hansen
 5 days ago
Rangely García for Money

Much like smartphones, electric cars and food delivery apps, digital banking is here to stay — and it’s only getting more popular.

Of 2,211 adults surveyed by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) in September, 45% said mobile apps were their top choice for managing their bank accounts. Another 27% said they mostly used an internet browser on a laptop or PC. Just 14% of respondents said visits to a bank branch were their primary method of managing their accounts.

This is the third year in a row that customers preferred mobile banking over any other method, and it’s easy to see why.

Digital banking apps let customers do just about anything they could accomplish at a physical bank branch or ATM — from depositing checks to wiring money to paying bills to locking and unlocking a debit card — all from anywhere, at any time.

The pandemic accelerated the transition to online banking

While digital banking services have been steadily gaining popularity over the past years, the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the transition.

“Banks have always been at the forefront of technology,” says Jim Edrington, chief member engagement officer at the American Banking Association. As the pandemic shut down physical bank locations and kept people at home, that spirit of innovation “became even more of a necessity,” he says.

Amid the economic upheaval and uncertainty in 2020, Edrington says it was critical that banks let customers continue to access the services they needed to keep their financial lives in order.

And they did: A study by consulting firm Accenture found that half of banking customers interacted with their bank via a mobile app or website at least once a week in 2020, compared to a little less than a third before the pandemic. Data from a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) survey shows that between 2017 and 2021, the share of households that used a mobile app as their primary method of banking more than doubled, from 15% to 44%.

The FDIC also suggests that government pandemic initiatives — like several rounds of stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits — may have encouraged many previously unbanked Americans to open an account and bank online. It’s not a stretch to imagine that an uncertain economic future — inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession — will prompt Americans to keep a closer eye on their money this year.

Of course, that trend may depend on the banks themselves. A recent analysis from Deloitte pointed out that during the pandemic, the biggest reason a customer was likely to switch banks was a poorly designed mobile app. The digital banking experience “needs to be easy, it needs to be seamless, it needs to be intuitive,” Edrington says, and “it needs to be safe.”

Security is essential

As digital banking has exploded, so too has the potential for fraud. Thankfully, banks are responding in kind.

“We have seen a big expansion of security-related resources” from banks, says Julianna Sansevero, a banking analyst at the research firm Corporate Insights. Those resources include advice for customers about scams and how they can avoid them.

Many banks have also implemented tougher security measures like multi-factor authentication to help customers verify their identities when they log in.

What’s next for digital banking

As more and more people take their banking online, Sansevero says banks are also ramping up their resources around how to use the new digital tools — think virtual assistants like Bank of America’s Erica and Capital One’s Eno, or the ability to chat live with a customer service representative. Sansevero says she expects the capabilities of those virtual assistants to improve.

She’s also expecting banks to roll out more mobile features as younger customers begin using the platforms. And with mobile payments and paperless transactions on the rise, experts anticipate banks will improve their digital wallets, too.

Brick-and-mortar isn’t dead

Of course, the rapid transition to digital banking doesn’t mean physical bank branches will disappear any time soon. The FDIC’s survey data shows some customers — including lower-income households, less educated households, older households and rural households — are still much more likely to go into a physical bank location to manage their accounts.

The ABA’s Edrington notes that he’s seeing physical bank branches evolve into what he calls an “appointment-based” environment that can provide new types of services (like notaries, for instance) for customers, beyond the basic tasks they can accomplish online or with an app.

He even envisions banks using their physical spaces to host guest speaker series meetings for local groups like the Lions Clubs. “That's another evolution of the branch environment,” Edrington says. “How can [bank] real estate better serve different groups within the community?”

Money

10 High-Yield Savings Accounts Now Offering APYs of 3% or Higher

As the adage goes, a penny saved is a penny earned. But what if that penny could give you an even better return?. Whether you’re paying for surprise car repairs, covering a medical expense or getting unexpectedly slammed with sky-high energy bills, money stashed in an emergency fund can bail you out of a bad spot.
Money

Best National Banks of 2022-2023

Local banks can give you the personal touch and online banks can give you great interest rates — but when you need in-person service available nationwide, you need a national bank. National banks have thousands of locations and a full range of services, including loans, credit cards and investment accounts. They also have name recognition.
Money

How to Choose a Bank

Banks provide a range of services from the simple (a safe place to keep your money) to the more complex: offering loans, retirement and investing advice. Picking the right bank will depend on your specific needs. Here’s a guide to make it easier to find the right banking fit.
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Money

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Fastest

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Rising interest rates may have slammed the brakes on would-be home sales this year, but sellers aren't budging on asking price. In fact, in the majority of metro markets, new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows, home sale prices are actually higher than they were at this time last year.
Money

How to Buy a New Car in One of the Toughest Markets Ever

Fall is traditionally a terrific time to buy a new car at a good price. But buyers have been facing an incredibly challenging market for new cars, and no one should expect great deals this year. That means it’s even more important for buyers to be smart about how they make their car purchase.
Money

7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
Money

Most People Say They've Reduced or Stopped Saving for Retirement Because of Inflation

Saving enough for retirement is no easy feat, and a new survey indicates eye-popping inflation is making it much more difficult. More than half of Americans (54%) say they have cut back on retirement contributions or stopped saving entirely, according to a survey of 1,004 people from insurance company Allianz Life. The grim reality is a direct result of the highest levels of inflation in four decades.
Money

The I Bond's New Rate Is Higher Than Expected. Here's How to Buy

Even if you missed out on buying I bonds when their interest rate was at an all-time high, you can still snag them with a brand new rate that remains historically elevated. The new annualized rate for Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, is 6.89%, the Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. The previous rate was 9.62% for I bonds purchased at any point between May and Oct. 28. For I bonds bought within the six months leading up to last May, the rate was 7.12%.
Money

How Much Is Car Insurance: Average Costs

Car insurance is a considerable expense for vehicle owners. There are many factors that affect rates, such as location, vehicle type and credit score. Average costs vary by state and the age of the driver. This article will present average car insurance costs in the U.S. and examine how they...
Money

How To Get A Home Equity Loan With Bad Credit

Home equity loans let you leverage the equity you’ve built up in your home for a wide variety of purposes. Whether it’s financing that kitchen makeover your family needs or consolidating high-interest debt, this type of loan can be a simple, effective way of putting the money you’ve already invested in your home to good use.
Money

Why Stocks Are Bouncing Back Despite Fears a Recession Is Coming

Despite still-high inflation and fears of a looming recession, stocks made a major comeback in October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the month up about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, climbed 14% for its best month since 1976. The gains come amid what's...
Money

New Car Prices Are Finally Coming Down From Record Highs

New car prices are finally coming down as vehicle inventory improves and auto loan interest rates reach the highest level in three years. The average transaction price for new vehicles remains extremely high — up more than 24% in the past two years — but the trend is changing, according to a recent report from consumer research firm J.D. Power. The average transaction price for October is expected to be several hundred dollars cheaper than the record level it reached during the summer. It's set to fall to $45,599 for the month of October compared to a high of $46,173 in July.
Money

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is in Limbo as Payments Are Set to Resume

The original timeline of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is out the window following two major legal setbacks. Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers were encouraged to submit their applications for up to $20,000 of loan forgiveness by Nov. 15, in order to have their debts forgiven by 2023. That deadline passed before millions had the chance to apply.
Money

7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023

Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: Is My Bank Account Number a Secret?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. Work has been tough lately, and I’ve found that...
Money

Credit Card Usage Has Soared Back to Pre-Pandemic Highs

After two years of extra saving and prudent credit card usage, Americans are spending again. Credit card balances rose to $916 billion in September, according to data from the credit bureau Equifax. The last time balances were this high was in December 2019, before the pandemic. Balances fell to a...
Money

Money

