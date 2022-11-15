ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is slowly but steadily warming up, with temperatures in the 40s on Sunday. The wind chill not is as much of a factor Sunday morning than it was Saturday when it was 21 degrees, but felt like 8 because of those gusty winds. Winds on Sunday will be around 10 miles per hour throughout the day. There will be sunny and clear skies staying in our area as well.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO