Newark, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

22-Year-Old Ashville Man Killed in US-23 Fatal Crash

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 18, 2022 at 12:38 A.M. the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of injury vehicle crash on US Rte 23 in the area of St Rte 762. Deputies arrived on scene at 12:41 A.M.and located a male subject laying in the...
ASHVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison

Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash kills Holmes County woman, troopers say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Lakeville woman was killed after a head-on crash Friday morning. Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash around 7:45 a.m. According to an early investigation, a black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was south on SR-3 when...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. man sentenced to prison after two-year-long crime spree

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man will spend the next nine years behind bars. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Mark Barnhart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts ranging from escape to grand theft auto. Reports say that Barnhart was engaged in the theft...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Body Found Close to Ted Lewis Park

Circleville – Around 12:30 pm Circleville Police department was called to the scene of a body found by Ted Lewis park in Circleville. The body was found in the area of Highland Ave and Recreation drive by the train tracks. We are on scene, and police say that a...

