Split Congress starting in 2023; no suspect in slaying of Idaho students; Starbucks workers to strike | Hot off the Wire podcast
Congress will be split next year as Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and Democrats retaining control of the Senate. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.
House panel wants internal documents from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
A powerful subcommittee in the House of Representatives is seeking internal documents and communications from Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to understand how the crypto exchange collapsed so suddenly and what is being done to recover customer funds. FTX, formerly one of the most trusted brands in crypto, filed for bankruptcy...
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Select Capital One Cards Now Offer Uber and Uber Eats Benefits
Capital One’s credit card portfolio already includes several options with strong dining rewards. Now, that reward structure is even better. Beginning November 15, 2022, Capital One has introduced additional benefits on select cards in partnership with Uber. Earn 10% Cash Back on Uber and Uber Eats Purchases. With the...
