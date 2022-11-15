Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
▶️ 5 things to know Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
Redmond firefighters to set home on fire in ‘Burn to Learn’ exercise
Firefighters plan to burn a home in Redmond next week on purpose. It’s part of a live fire training exercise called Burn to Learn. Redmond Fire and Rescue will set several several fires at a home located at 726 SW 23rd Street Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.. The building was donated by a landowner.
▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns
A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97
Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
Redmond Mayor Makes Recommendation For Homelessness Solution
REDMOND, OR -- The city of Redmond is looking outside the area for ideas on how to address the homeless crisis. Mayor George Endicott says there are plausible ideas out there, including creating a “safe camping” area. “I personally am most intrigued with the Seaside one, especially since the county has already agreed to about 10 acres on the edge of Redmond for us to use for homeless activities,” said Endicott who explained Seaside’s approach, “What they’ve done is actually set aside a designated area where the homeless can go and camp: either RV or tents. And then, once a week they have to clear out so the area can be cleaned up; and the city provides port-a-potties, sanitation stations, water.”
What to Eat in Bend
If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.
One person dies in two-vehicle crash, says Oregon State Police
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera
Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
▶️ Bend utility department warns of potential phone scams
The City of Bend Utility Department is reminding residents to be wary of scammers calling and claiming to be them. The city sent an email saying it “will never request payment of your bill with prepaid cards or Western Union, nor offer refunds via gift cards.”. Anyone who receives...
Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch outlines top priorities
After fellow candidates Ben Schimmoller and Jay Patrick conceded in a close race, Redmond City Councilor and now Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch discussed top issues Thursday -- homelessness and transportation. Article Topic Follows: Redmond. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit detectives seized methamphetamine, a stolen handgun and about $3,500 in cash when they pulled over a 48-year-old Bend man in northwest Bend Wednesday afternoon. A raid on his northeast Bend home turned up more drugs and several guns. The post Methamphetamine, stolen gun, cash seized in NE Bend raid, arrest of alleged drug trafficker appeared first on KTVZ.
