fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon. 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court. Taylor is facing charges...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months. Police said investigators went to the south side of the river...
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Person killed in Kroger parking lot shooting, Henry County police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County said a person died in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood. Police were in the parking lot of a Kroger on Fairview Road on Friday night. Police said officers responded to a report of someone shot at around 8 p.m. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting in Gwinnett supermarket parking lot
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot that left a 16-year-old dead and 17-year-old injured. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired during arrest by FBI at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say. Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive. Investigators say four rounds were fired. No one was injured. The suspect was...
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
