Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in fatal Riverdale shooting

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Riverdale Saturday afternoon. 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor was immediately taken into custody when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on the 6600 block of Black Bend Court. Taylor is facing charges...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed

ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired during arrest by FBI at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Shots were fired during an FBI raid in DeKalb County on Friday, police say. Agents with the FBI were serving an arrest warrant on a home just before 4:30 p.m. along Alta Drive. Investigators say four rounds were fired. No one was injured. The suspect was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
SMYRNA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
ACWORTH, GA

