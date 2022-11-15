Read full article on original website
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Washington Examiner
75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit
A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'
Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
French Tourist With No Bear Spray Comes Across Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park
While taking a scenic hike in Montana’s Glacier National Park, a French tourist came upon a grizzly bear—and he was not carrying bear spray. He survived, and the animal never became aggressive, thanks to a stroke of luck. The tourist was originally braving the trail alone. But luckily...
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
