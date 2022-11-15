ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Circle of Love event gives Kentucky kids gifts for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff with UK Healthcare spent Friday morning packing up gifts to be sent to local children. The annual Circle of Love program gave committee members the chance to adopt local children to shop for. Friday, the gifts were loaded up in vehicles to be delivered to kids from ten Kentucky Counties.
