iz2crazy
4d ago
no. this has to do with education and teachers/admin purposefully not informing parents/being deceptive as to child's use of pronouns etc within the school. medical was most certainly not an issue by itself. these kids do need humane and lawful treatment as well as support but it's not up to the school as to who knows or how it's given by the choice of educators. those rights are for parents for any minor. period.
6
David M
4d ago
the best thing to do is to pick up a Bible and read it and then pray. these people are sick and possessed by Satan you don't want to have anything to do with them shun them from your lives!
2
