Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Unemployment rates rise in North Central Florida, still at historic lows
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Historically low unemployment rates in Florida are starting to tick up according to data from October released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The state unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October which is a full percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate. In...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
WCJB
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
WCJB
Road closures in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
WCJB
Weekend Planner: 11/18
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you. Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.
WCJB
Blind veteran’s attorney held press conference to announce lawsuit
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -On October 31st, James Hodges was walking home from jury duty when he was confronted by Columbia County Deputy Jayme Ghode after she mistook his walking cane for a gun. After failure to show an I.D., Ghode and Sergeant Randall Harrison placed the blind veteran under...
WCJB
North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
Florida Man Arrested For Pulling Woman With A Walker To The Ground Over Lunch Line Dispute
A 66-year-old Florida man has been arrested after becoming upset over the lunch line at an assisted living facility and attacking a woman. Deputies in Marion County responded to Harbor House of Ocala on SW Highway 484 in reference to a battery. According to investigators,
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
WCJB
Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office to conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they plan to conduct high visibility enforcement details through May 2023. This comes after the occurrence of many traffic crashes that resulted in severe and fatal injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians. "In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
WCJB
Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
Comments / 0