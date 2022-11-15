ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Unemployment rates rise in North Central Florida, still at historic lows

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Historically low unemployment rates in Florida are starting to tick up according to data from October released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The state unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October which is a full percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate. In...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Weekend Planner: 11/18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you. Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Blind veteran’s attorney held press conference to announce lawsuit

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -On October 31st, James Hodges was walking home from jury duty when he was confronted by Columbia County Deputy Jayme Ghode after she mistook his walking cane for a gun. After failure to show an I.D., Ghode and Sergeant Randall Harrison placed the blind veteran under...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL

