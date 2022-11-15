GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! The Holiday season is upon us and if you’d like to do some things to feel festive this is the weekend for you. Main Street Lights Community Christmas tree lighting is taking place in Newberry this Friday evening beginning at 6 pm. The event will feature the Victorian singers leading caroling and holiday music performed by Newberry school choirs. The traditional countdown to light the town will commence downtown on West Newberry Road.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO