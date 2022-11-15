Body PCPS is preparing for the spring semester enrollment for the Ponca City Virtual Academy. In order to attend the PCVA for the spring 2023 semester parents need to complete an application which can be found on the PCPS website, https://www.pcps.us , under the Parents & Students tab. To be eligible for the spring 2023 semester applications must be completed and returned in-person to the Registration Center at 111 West Grand. In order for students to begin instruction for the spring semester on January 4, 2023 applications must be received in-person by December 5, 2022. The Registration Center hours are from 8:00 to 4:00 Monday-Friday.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO