Ponca City News
Santa for Seniors accepting donations through Dec. 19
Body Alliance Oklahoma Home Health North Central based in Ponca City will be holding a holiday event benefitting skilled nursing home residents, assisted living, and other Kay County seniors called Santa for Seniors. The gift drive is a way to express gratitude for the wisdom and hard work that local...
Ponca City News
Ponca City Council of Garden Clubs to hold annual Christmas Open House
Mark your calendar: The Ponca City Council of Garden Clubs will hold their annual Christmas Open House, Sunday, December 4th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cann Garden Home. Admission is free to the public with complimentary cookies and hot apple cider. There will be yummy baked goods and candies along with homemade crafts and special treasures donated by the Ponca City Garden Clubs for sale…
Ponca City News
Prep work was underway for Ice on the Plaza’s
Body Prep work was underway for Ice on the Plaza’s grand opening following the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall on Friday, Nov. 18. The ice rink is located at Veterans Plaza and will be open to the public from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. The Parks and Rec...
Ponca City News
PYE Thanksgiving Dine and Donate at Fraizer’s
Body The Ponca Young Employees (PYE) are partnering with Fraizer’s Osage Restaurant for a Thanksgiving Dine and Donate event. Dine in or carry out at Fraiser’s, located at 3113 E. Highway 60, between 7 am and 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10% of the proceeds will go to support the Mission for their holiday meals.
Ponca City News
Richard Rowell Heniford
Richard Rowell Heniford, 65, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on November 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome. com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 10:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Abby Chamberlin
Abby Chamberlin and Carly Hill, from left, competed in the FCCLA District Star Event on Thursday in Blackwell. Abby and Carly placed first in the Repurposed and Redesign Event. For this event the two repurposed a tire and wood from a headboard into a feed trough, for farm animals. They will compete at Regionals in February. FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a national…
Ponca City News
Wheeler Dealers November Campout
Body November marks the final campout of the year for members of the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club We are always up for trying new places and this year with no exception camping at Brush Creek just below Keystone Dam. Ponca City members Cecil and Linda Sparks and Roger and Helen Blake served as campout hosts.
Ponca City News
Lighting of the world’s tallest Christmas tree slated for Nov. 25 in Enid
Body ENID, OK —The world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree, named The Christ Tree, will once again illuminate the eastern edge of Oklahoma’s Great Plains as the second annual Christmas experience called The One opens its 40-day multievent with a tree lighting ceremony in downtown Enid, Okla., on Nov. 25.
Ponca City News
Wold War I uniform coat turns up at local shop
Local merchant Brett Carter surprised Ponca City resident Don A. Long recently by presenting him with a World War I uniform tunic coat that had belonged to Long’s grandfather, Ralph Revard. The coat was among items taken to Carter’s store, Vintage Swag, 207 W. Grand, following the death of Long’s cousin, Sue Ann Rice. Although a small military issued Bible was found in the front pocket of the…
Ponca City News
The Ponca City Concert Series announces classical pianist as part of their 2022 - 2023 Concert Season
PONCA CITY, Okla. – (October 31, 2022) Julliard-trained concert pianist, Pauline Yang, will be performing live in concert at The Poncan Theatre on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on memberships, check www.PCConcertSeries. org or call 580- 304-5261. Pianist Pauline Yang began her piano studies at the age of five and won her first international competition at the age of…
Ponca City News
Heroes in Education: Laura Young
Laura Young is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary from Chelsea, Oklahoma, and has been living in Ponca City for eight years. Young had always enjoyed school as a kid, and would be the teacher when playing school with her cousins. When she decided to go to college, the college had flyers that promoted their new teacher program. Upon seeing the flyers, Young knew that she wanted to attend the program…
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Ponca City News
Swimmers participate in quadrangular
Body BARTLESVILLE -- Tuesday, the Ponca City High School swim team participated in a meet with Tulsa Union, Bartlesville and Wesleyan Christian. Both the Ponca City girls team and boys team came out of the event with one win and two defeats. Pitted against Tulsa Union, the girls lost 96-60;...
KOCO
Woman on billboard in Stillwater hopes to raise awareness for victimized children
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman on a billboard in Stillwater overnight hopes to raise awareness for a child advocacy center. Sharyl Pickens will be 40 feet up until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For 36 hours in total, she will be up on that billboard raising awareness for victimized children.
Ponca City News
PCVA spring semester enrollment
Body PCPS is preparing for the spring semester enrollment for the Ponca City Virtual Academy. In order to attend the PCVA for the spring 2023 semester parents need to complete an application which can be found on the PCPS website, https://www.pcps.us , under the Parents & Students tab. To be eligible for the spring 2023 semester applications must be completed and returned in-person to the Registration Center at 111 West Grand. In order for students to begin instruction for the spring semester on January 4, 2023 applications must be received in-person by December 5, 2022. The Registration Center hours are from 8:00 to 4:00 Monday-Friday.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
HUD investigation finds Oklahoma housing providers retaliated against tenants who complained of racism on property
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) says an investigation found that Cushing Housing, Inc. and property manager Oklahoma Property Management, Inc. (OPMI) discriminated against tenants by failing to adequately respond to known serious racial harassment and retaliated by moving to terminate their tenancy.
