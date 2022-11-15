Read full article on original website
Colorado’s unemployment rate up to 3.6 percent last month; still under national rate
(The Center Square) - Colorado's unemployment rate in October increased to 3.6 percent, according to labor data released Friday. The state's unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in both August and September, but remains lower than the national 3.7 percent rate for last month. Colorado also added 17,700 nonfarm jobs last...
Arizona saw continued job growth in October
(The Center Square) - Arizona had a rise in both employment and unemployment last month. Arizona added 7,300 nonfarm jobs in October, a 0.24 percent increase in the state's labor force participation. However, the state's unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percent to 3.9 percent. It marked the fourth consecutive month where the state's unemployment rate rose. Arizona's rise in unemployment is due to a rising labor force participation rate. Since May, the state's unemployment rate has increased from 3.2 percent to 3.9 percent, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona.
Outdoor recreation in Colorado accounted for $11.6B last year
(The Center Square) - The outdoor recreation economy in Colorado accounted for $11.6 billion last year, according to recently-released federal data. Nationally, outdoor recreation accounted for $454.0 billion, or 1.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said. "Inflation-adjusted ("real") GDP for the...
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) - Approximately 63 percent of Utah's public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state's resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah's public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state?. Executive...
Reimagining ways to get struggling Nebraska families back on track
(Nebraska News Connection) With a new legislative session on the horizon and new legislators after the November elections, the Coalition for a Strong Nebraska is bringing policymakers, nonprofits, service providers and state agencies together to find solutions to the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans. Laurie Ponce, director of the Coalition,...
Utah is one step closer to getting a new state flag
(The Center Square) - Utah lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to give the state a new flag. Members of the Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee voted Wednesday to recommend Senate Bill 48 to the full Legislature. The draft legislation does not include any new appropriations. Sen. Daniel...
Kari Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) - Kari Lake says she's "still in this fight," not making clear whether she's referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. "For two years, I've been sounding the alarm about our broken election...
Dr. Rosana Reyes Named President of Lamar Community College
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced Dr. Rosana Reyes as the next president of Lamar Community College (LCC). Dr. Reyes, a transformative leader, educator, and administrator with more than 20 years of experience in building equitable pathways to and through higher education, will assume the LCC presidency on March 1, 2023, succeeding current president Dr. Linda Lujan following her planned retirement.
Frisch concedes to Boebert in Colorado race headed for recount
(The Center Square) - Adam Frisch, the Aspen Democrat vying to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Friday conceded the race to incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. The race still has not been officially called, but is headed for an automatic recount. Boebert has 50.08% of the vote, while Frisch has...
2022 Colorado State Patrol Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colorado State Patrol's annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car. The toy drive will be held November 25 starting at 8:00 am. Troopers will be at two locations that day. We will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and patrol cars.
California commission approves contentious desalination plant in Monterey
After an all-day hearing Thursday, the California Coastal Commission approved a permit for a desalination plant in Monterey County despite acknowledging the project poses significant environmental justice concerns and could result in increased costs for residents. The commission's 8-2 vote to approve a permit for California-American Water to operate a...
