Horry County school board approves contract extension for superintendent

WMBF
Horry County Schools book policy sparks concerns for some parents, staff
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For Horry County Schools, choosing what books are allowed into school libraries used to be left up to librarians. Now, school principals will select members of the committees who get decide what books are allowed in school libraries. Those committees will include the school library...
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
Docs: Recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was previously placed on leave, warned about conduct
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was placed on leave in February and allowed to return to work despite warnings about her conduct, according to personnel records obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request. Grace McColgan was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 15 because of […]
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
wpde.com
Horry Co. requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding flood law exceptions for local builder
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This week, county council members had an opportunity to reconsider a decision in relation to an ongoing lawsuit. Councilmembers decided not to act on it and maintain the current standards within the county's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. At the start of the month, the council...
myhorrynews.com
Records: HCS teacher charged with child neglect had been suspended for unprofessional conduct
More than eight months before her arrest on child neglect charges, an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher was placed on administrative leave for unprofessional conduct, according to Horry County Schools records. Grace McColgan was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according...
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
wpde.com
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
Charges dismissed for ex-Horry County deputy who was passenger in van drowning case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dismissed Friday for an ex-Horry County deputy who was a passenger in a sheriff’s office transport van when two women died after the van became submerged in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The charges against Joshua Bishop were dismissed due to what […]
wpde.com
1 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes are blocked after a crash in Little River Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. in the area of E.Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway.
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
myhorrynews.com
'We’re disappointed': Horry leaders move Little River boardwalk funding to equestrian center
Proponents of building a waterfront boardwalk in Little River saw a setback this month when Horry County Council voted to shift nearly $8 million earmarked for the project to a proposed equestrian center in the western part of the county. Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the North Strand, said he...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach airport launches new initiative to help those with hidden disabilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport has launched a new initiative that will help travelers with hidden disabilities. The airport kicked off the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program on Wednesday. It provides a discreet way for travelers with a hidden disability to self-identify and alert airport...
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
WMBF
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher’s educator certificate after she was arrested and accused of abusing several students. Horry County police arrested special education teacher Grace McColgan a couple of weeks ago following an investigation. She...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
