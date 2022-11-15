ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County school board approves contract extension for superintendent

By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes are blocked after a crash in Little River Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. in the area of E.Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy