kiowacountypress.net
Dr. Rosana Reyes Named President of Lamar Community College
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced Dr. Rosana Reyes as the next president of Lamar Community College (LCC). Dr. Reyes, a transformative leader, educator, and administrator with more than 20 years of experience in building equitable pathways to and through higher education, will assume the LCC presidency on March 1, 2023, succeeding current president Dr. Linda Lujan following her planned retirement.
kiowacountypress.net
Eads Middle School Knowledge Bowl hosts the first meet of the year
The middle school knowledge bowl season kicked off with a roar when 32 teams from 14 schools descended on Eads High School for the first meet of the year. The Eads eighth grade was well represented, with nine students competing on three teams. Five students returned for a second year on the middle school team, while four were trying the competition for the first time. The coaches were busy hosting the meet, so the knowledge bowl veterans, Adyn Hough, Anthony Paez, Kennedy Gyurman, Tucker Wallace, and Jayson Bletzacker, were divided among the teams to assist the new team members as they learned the ropes.
kiowacountypress.net
2022 Colorado State Patrol Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colorado State Patrol's annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car. The toy drive will be held November 25 starting at 8:00 am. Troopers will be at two locations that day. We will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and patrol cars.
