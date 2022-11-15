The middle school knowledge bowl season kicked off with a roar when 32 teams from 14 schools descended on Eads High School for the first meet of the year. The Eads eighth grade was well represented, with nine students competing on three teams. Five students returned for a second year on the middle school team, while four were trying the competition for the first time. The coaches were busy hosting the meet, so the knowledge bowl veterans, Adyn Hough, Anthony Paez, Kennedy Gyurman, Tucker Wallace, and Jayson Bletzacker, were divided among the teams to assist the new team members as they learned the ropes.

EADS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO