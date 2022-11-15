Read full article on original website
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
UMass defense impresses, offense can’t keep up in 20-3 loss to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and mistake-filled performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-3 win over UMass Saturday. Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as 33 ½ point favorites against the Minutemen,...
No. 1 Monson falls short against No. 3 Sutton in girls soccer Division V Statewide Tournament
LEOMINSTER — No. 1 Monson girls soccer could not hold off No. 3 Sutton’s offense as the Mustangs fell in the Division V statewide tournament, 3-2.
Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
UMass vs Texas A&M: Live stream, TV, how to watch college football
It has been a season of struggles for UMass, having only won one game and suffered nine losses. However, things have begun to look up after competing to a narrow loss against Arkansas State and it is thanks to the Ellis Merriweather who rushed for a season-high 122 yards. For...
No. 1 Frontier sweeps No. 3 Mount Greylock in Div. V girls volleyball state championship
WORCESTER — No. 1 Frontier defeated No. 3 Mount Greylock in the Division V girls volleyball state championship on Saturday night, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) at Worcester State University.
‘It’s a storybook ending’: Longmeadow field hockey wins their first state title in coach Ann Simons’ final season
WESTBOROUGH — As Longmeadow ran to the net to celebrate after the final whistle blew, Riley Harrington turned and made her way toward coach Ann Simons. Nodding her head and pointing to her as she ran closer to her coach, the two embraced in a moment that captured the feeling of the game.
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Lenox, Mount Greylock boys cross country take top two spots in Division III State Championship
AYER — When the Lenox boys cross country team held up its Division III State Championship trophy, it was celebrating the long journey that got it there.
110 firefighters from across the state honored at Firefighter of the Year ceremony in Worcester
Firefighters from across 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized for their actions on and off the job during the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Award Ceremony held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Friday. Awards were given to about 110 firefighters across those departments, including the Norman Knight Award...
After deadly crash, Longmeadow ‘miracle girl’ Shea Hamel finds her footing
For four years, Kat’s footfalls were an important rhythm of her high school experience. The slapping of running shoes on the track was both inspiring and comforting for the captains of Longmeadow’s championship cross-country team. Shea Hamel’s youth wasn’t easy. There had been acute arthritis as a toddler,...
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks across in the Greater Springfield area prepare for Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving coming, several outreach efforts are underway to ensure families in need of help putting a meal together are taken care of. For example, the Hampden District Turkey Drive has grown to support more families in Springfield. The turkey drive, co-sponsored by elected local politicians and local small companies, is expected to feed 500 families and runs until Nov. 21.
Sale closed in Worcester: $550,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Marcos and Tina Burton bought the property at 181 Flagg Street, Worcester, from Jorge L Villali and Janice M Villali on Nov. 4, 2022. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $278 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Smith College names Campus Center in honor of Julia Child, 1934 graduate
NORTHAMPTON – For 18 years, Smith College staff and students have honored one of their most beloved alumnae by celebrating Julia Child Day on the Thursday before Thanksgiving. This year, they took it a step further when the Smith College Board of Trustees voted to name the building that...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 26 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,705-square-foot home on North Maple Street in Florence that sold for $410,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
