WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO