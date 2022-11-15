ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks across in the Greater Springfield area prepare for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming, several outreach efforts are underway to ensure families in need of help putting a meal together are taken care of. For example, the Hampden District Turkey Drive has grown to support more families in Springfield. The turkey drive, co-sponsored by elected local politicians and local small companies, is expected to feed 500 families and runs until Nov. 21.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $550,000 for a four-bedroom home

Jennifer Marcos and Tina Burton bought the property at 181 Flagg Street, Worcester, from Jorge L Villali and Janice M Villali on Nov. 4, 2022. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $278 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy