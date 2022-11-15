Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after Republicans win control of House
UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, but plans to stay in Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi’s decision to either seek...
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made...
Election results safeguard Social Security (Editorial)
One of the most underplayed and even overlooked aspects of the 2022 national election was its effect on the future of Social Security. Surveys say most Americans are concerned for the system’s financial future. But they also oppose any radical changes that would send Social Security plunging into uncharted waters.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0