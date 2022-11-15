ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's Sister Calls Open Letter on Depp Trial 'Breath of Fresh Air'

Whitney Henriquez, sister of Amber Heard, praised a new open letter that condemns some of the reactions that occurred as a result of the Johnny Depp defamation verdict. "Finally, the tides are shifting...Finally!" Henriquez wrote in a Thursday post on Instagram. This summer, a jury in a highly-publicized trial found...
