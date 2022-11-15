ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
103.9 The Breeze

15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
103.9 The Breeze

Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
103.9 The Breeze

Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!

Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed

As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
UTICA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy