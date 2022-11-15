Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia attacks ‘playing with fire’, UN warns; negotiating would be capitulation, Ukraine adviser says
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attack on Russian-controlled nuclear plant; Mykhaylo Podolyak says ‘bizarre’ to negotiate after recent military victories
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one Saturday evening and another Sunday morning — near the Zaporizhzhia plant abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Fears of a nuclear catastrophe have been at the forefront since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war. Continued fighting in the area has raised the specter of a disaster. In what appeared to be renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning, the statement said, adding that the IAEA team could see some explosions from their windows.
Pelosi had ‘a career to be proud of,’ former GOP speaker says
“It's an impressive legacy,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan said.
Paul Ryan: Trump would probably lose if he is 2024 GOP nominee
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that former President Trump would probably lose if he is the Republican Party’s nominee in the 2024 election. “I think we probably lose the White House with Trump,” Ryan told co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.”...
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
The potential return to Twitter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform in January 2021 for using it to incite the January 6 Capitol riot, could have a chilling effect on ad spend and test the content moderation team to its limits, say former Twitter staff members.
U.S. lawmakers to foreign allies: Midterm results show our democracy is safe
Members of a bipartisan delegation at the Halifax International Security Forum highlighted the resounding defeat of candidates who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Comments / 0