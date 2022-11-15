ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said two explosions — one Saturday evening and another Sunday morning — near the Zaporizhzhia plant abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Fears of a nuclear catastrophe have been at the forefront since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war. Continued fighting in the area has raised the specter of a disaster. In what appeared to be renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning, the statement said, adding that the IAEA team could see some explosions from their windows.
The Hill

Paul Ryan: Trump would probably lose if he is 2024 GOP nominee

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that former President Trump would probably lose if he is the Republican Party’s nominee in the 2024 election. “I think we probably lose the White House with Trump,” Ryan told co-anchor Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.”...

