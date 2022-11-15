ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Miss This Limited Window to Own Timeless Luxury

Welcome to Residence 7D at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private library and den (or third bedroom). Residence 7D boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Meet Prince Snowflake, the Region’s Oddest “Celebrity Cat”

The other day, Washingtonian received a PR call seeking coverage of a local “celebrity cat,” Prince Snowflake, who has multicolored eyes and a knack for prestidigitation. Obviously, I returned that call. The person who answered was Mary Ann Fisher of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, who told me a wild...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

