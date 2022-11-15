ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRG.com

Republicans win majority in the House

'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
KCRG.com

‘Respect Marriage Act’ advances in US Senate test vote

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing the “Respect for Marriage Act.”. It would require all states to recognize legal marriages from other states, including same-sex marriages. Twelve Republicans joined Democrats in voting to start debate on the bill on Thursday. Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst...
