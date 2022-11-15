Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Republicans win majority in the House
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 1 hour ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
He 'Put Himself Before Everybody Else': Chris Christie Calls On GOP To Dump Trump
"We're losing, and losing and losing," and it's Trump's fault, said the former N.J. governor who may run against Trump in a race for the presidency.
‘Respect Marriage Act’ advances in US Senate test vote
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing the “Respect for Marriage Act.”. It would require all states to recognize legal marriages from other states, including same-sex marriages. Twelve Republicans joined Democrats in voting to start debate on the bill on Thursday. Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst...
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
WINDHAM, Iowa (KCRG) - People who live in and around Windham gather in Renee’s Roadhouse regularly. Friday, they were there to talk about the county’s plans to take these few acres of Johnson County land and incorporate them into the Village of Windham. This comes just days after...
