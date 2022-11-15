ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak refuses to apologise for economic damage dealt by Truss

By Sam Blewett
 5 days ago

Rishi Sunak has declined to apologise for the mistakes of Liz Truss’s government that are expected to add billions of pounds of tax hikes and spending cuts to his budget.

The Prime Minister instead insisted on Tuesday that he will make “difficult decisions that are required to fix” the missteps of his Conservative predecessor in No 10.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is looking to find up to £60 billion from a combination of hikes and spending cuts in his autumn statement on Thursday.

Economists at the Resolution Foundation have calculated that Ms Truss’s disastrous so-called mini-budget exacerbated the problem to the tune of £30 billion, while causing chaos in the mortgage market.

During a round of broadcast interviews in Bali , where Mr Sunak is attending the G20 summit, he repeatedly refused to apologise for the Tories’ handling of the economy.

Instead, when pressed by Sky News, Mr Sunak said he has acknowledged “mistakes were made”, adding: “What I want to do now is fix them”.

“I think I demonstrated over the summer that I’m prepared to be honest with the country about the challenges we face and to make the difficult decisions that are required to fix them,” he said.

He did not repeat the comments of his Chancellor that “we’re all going to be paying a bit more tax” but said the approach on Thursday will be “fair and compassionate”.

Mr Sunak told BBC News: “The number one challenge we face is inflation. We’re not alone in that, actually, for example, Germany and Italy have inflation that is even higher than ours at the moment.

“And it’s important that we get a grip of that, it’s important that we limit the increase in mortgage rates that people are experiencing. And the best way to do that is to get a grip of our borrowing levels and have our debt on a sustainable basis falling.”

Of course I would say to all executives to embrace pay restraint at a time like this and make sure they are also looking after all their workers

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

Mr Sunak’s premiership is so far being dogged by strikes, with nurses and civil servants preparing to join rail workers in taking action over issues including pay.

With the Prime Minister having so far kept in place the abolition of the cap on bankers’ bonuses, he urged bosses to keep down their pay in order not to exacerbate inflation.

“Of course I would say to all executives to embrace pay restraint at a time like this and make sure they are also looking after all their workers,” he told ITV News.

Mr Sunak said the scale of food bank use in the UK is “obviously a tragedy”, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

“I’ve got enormous admiration and gratitude for the people who are providing them in my constituency and elsewhere as well,” he told ITV.

“But I do of course want to get to a position where no one needs to use a food bank.”

We’re all going to be paying a bit more tax, I’m afraid

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor

The Resolution Foundation believes that Ms Truss’s remaining unfunded tax cuts, from national insurance and stamp duty cuts, cost nearly £20 billion.

The think tank calculates that higher interest rates sparked by her partially axed economic vision have cost the nation £10 billion, with higher costs of borrowing.

On Sunday, Mr Hunt warned that “sacrifices” are required across the board to get the economy back on track, telling Sky: “We’re all going to be paying a bit more tax, I’m afraid”.

The budget is widely expected to raise finances through stealth taxes by freezing the rates in which workers begin paying higher rates of tax. Inflation and pay increases will mean more people being dragged into higher bands.

Mr Hunt is understood to be considering hiking the amount that local authorities can increase council tax by without holding referendums.

The threshold for when the 45% rate of income tax kicks in for the highest earners could be decreased from £150,000 to £125,000.

Mr Hunt is expected to make the support plan for energy bills less generous from April, instead switching to more targeted measures in order to save the Treasury billions.

He is considering increasing the windfall tax on oil and gas giants from 25% to 35% while also expanding the levy to electricity generators.

The cap on social care costs announced by Boris Johnson is expected to be delayed by at least two years.

The Independent

Sunak says ‘more must be done’ to tackle climate change after Cop27 deal

The Prime Minister has said that “more must be done” to tackle climate change, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt.Rishi Sunak, who attended the global climate summit earlier this month in Egypt after originally deciding not to attend, said in a brief statement: “I welcome the progress made at Cop27, but there can be no time for complacency.“Keeping the 1.5 degrees commitment alive is vital to the future of our planet.“More must be done.”The slogan of “keeping 1.5 alive” dominated discussions at the summit in Glasgow last year, when Cop26 President Alok Sharma and the UK...
The Independent

As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting the U.K. was still determined to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” by diverging from the EU’s rules in key areas. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying...
The Independent

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.The alleged change of heart by the Conservative Government, only a few years after Boris Johnson secured a deal with the EU after years of back-and-forth negotiations, raised eyebrows in Westminster.Any such move would also likely inflame backbench Tory Brexiteers and re-run many...
The Independent

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
The Independent

Cop27: Historic deal reached to create climate damages fund but fails in ambitious emissions cuts

Cop27 has reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for irrevocable climate damages - but there was disappointment that it did not go far enough to slash the greenhouse gas emissions spurring runaway climate change. The gruelling two-week conference continued into Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt after a marathon negotiating session went through the night.Out of the exhaustion, conflict and compromise, ultimately came jubilation on the contentious issue of loss and damage. All 197 countries agreed to establish a financial fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the...
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

UK politics - live: Barclay says ‘risk’ patients dying unnecessarily due to NHS delays

Health secretary Steve Barclay has admitted there is a “material risk” NHS patients are dying unnecessarily due to long ambulance delays, Mr Barclay was also accused of “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” by the leader of the GMB union largest unions as he defended the actions ministers are taking on the health service.Asked if people were dying because of ambulance delays, Mr Barclay told the BBC’s Laura Kuenessberg: “If there is a delay in an ambulance getting to someone in terms of unmet need, then obviously that is a material risk”.During his Sunday media round this morning, the former Brexit...
The Independent

Voices: Jess Phillips: Who was missing from the autumn Budget? It’s embarrassingly obvious

It has been a bleak week. I sat and watched as the same Tories who had cheered for the unfunded tax cuts proceeded to cheer for the spending tightening and tax rises that have had to be put in place to deal with their recklessness.I looked behind me in the chamber of the House of Commons to see if there was a flashing “cheer and clap now” sign prompting them to act like a frenzied quiz-show audience. There is little to cheer about in the news that there will be a 7 per cent fall in people’s disposable income...
The Independent

Health secretary Steve Barclay admits ‘risk’ patients are dying unnecessarily because of ambulance delays

There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...
The Independent

Cop27 deal leaves 1.5C global heating pledge ‘on life support’, says Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma has said the ambition to limit global heating to 1.5C is “on life support” after a deal was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.“Friends, I said in Glasgow that the pulse of 1.5 degrees was weak,” he said in a speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit. “Unfortunately, it remains on life support.”The Cop26 president, who shepherded through the Glasgow Climate Pact last year, welcomed what he described as “historic” progress on the contentious issue of loss and damage, with an agreement on a...
The Independent

Cop27: Key takeaways from the final agreement

There were moments when a final deal at Cop27 looked like it might never happen, but a breakthrough was finally made in Sharm el-Sheikh.The decision was signed off by nearly 200 countries – from the major polluters and emerging economies to small island states – early on Sunday morning after a marathon overnight session.Here are some key takeaways from the 12-page agreement.Loss and DamageCop27 reached a historic agreement on a fund to compensate developing countries for losses and damage caused by the climate crisis.These countries, which suffer the most extreme impacts despite small carbon footprints, have called for loss...
The Independent

New energy use campaign aims to save homeowners £400

Britons will be advised to turn down their thermostats by 2C as part of a public information campaign on energy efficiency that ministers hope will save households around £400 a year, it has been reported.Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, confirmed in his autumn statement on Thursday that help with energy bills will continue next year but become less generous than current levels.Sky-high energy bills are being fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and will remain above average with the colder winter months fast approaching and people spending more time indoors.If followed, officials believe the measures outlined in the campaign, to...
The Independent

The Independent

