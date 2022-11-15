ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Police monitor threats against migrants as far-right extremists call for ‘more firebombings’

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDOPH_0jBMVFIT00

Counter-terror police are monitoring threats towards migrant reception centres and hotels, as far-right extremists celebrate the Dover firebombing and call for more attacks.

Security at sites housing asylum seekers has been reviewed following a terror attack targeting a processing facility for small boats on 30 October, which police said was driven by extreme right-wing ideology.

Andrew Leak , 66, threw homemade incendiary devices at Western Jet Foil from his car, before driving to a nearby petrol station and killing himself.

It came after an alleged attempted terror attack targeting lawyers who represent small boat migrants in September 2020, which awaits trial, and a separate prosecution of a teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to attack asylum seekers in Dover with Molotov cocktails .

“I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety,” he wrote in an online far-right forum. “If you’re interested tell me now.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted encouraging terrorism and possesing a manual including instructions on constructing homemade firebombs last year but was not jailed.

A spokesperson for UK Counter Terrorism Policing told The Independent officers were working “around the clock to monitor and assess any new, emerging or potential terrorist threats”.

Records of Leak’s activity on Facebook and Twitter show that he supported far-right groups and had a strong interest in migration in the English Channel, following activists who chronicle small boat arrivals.

In a tweet posted an hour before his attack, Leak vowed to “obliterate them” and burn Muslim and children alive.

The Independent has documented numerous posts celebrating Leak and threatening more violence on far-right channels on the Telegram encrypted messaging app.

Several followers of prominent extremist figures and groups called him a “hero” and a “legend”, who “shows that one of us [white people] has got a spine”.

“This is just the start,” one man wrote, with another adding: “The hotels will be catching fire at some point too.”

Several extremists lamented that Leak had not injured or killed any asylum seekers and called his suicide, which will be investigated by an upcoming inquest, a “tragedy”.

“Time for Patriots to RISE UP,” read one post, and another said: “Let this be the beginning of the push back, it's about time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9hqJ_0jBMVFIT00

In a video posted online five days after the attack, the leader of the Patriotic Alternative white nationalist group blamed “ the establishment” and claimed the firebombing was being “weaponised against indigenous Brits”.

Mark Collett, a former British National Party activist, said the “only real victim here is the man who carried out this act”.

Mr Collett said he disavowed terrorism but claimed that people were becoming “more likely to take this unfortunate dark route” because they were being “repressed by the globalist anti-white system”.

Small boat crossings in the English Channel have become a focus for British far-right groups, who vocally backed Suella Braverman’s description of an “invasion” in the House of Commons a day after Leak’s attack.

Many have been filming hotels used to house asylum seekers, and on Saturday around a dozen members of Britain First went to the Manston processing centre in Kent.

Activists held up British flags and a banner saying “close down the migrant centre”. Leader Paul Golding filmed himself being moved back from gates by guards and called the security operation “vast”.

The former military base, which receives all migrants initially received at Western Jet Foil, recently held 4,000 people but numbers were reduced following reports of illness, unrest, overcrowding and potential unlawful detention.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The security and safety of our sites and those within our care has always been taken extremely seriously and remains our upmost priority, and since the shocking incident at Western Jet Foil we have reviewed our risk assessments and taken steps to protect those in our care.

“A police investigation into the incident at Dover is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death

A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears

A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The court heard James was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as “tit-for-tat” revenge for a previous attack.On Friday, James was surrounded by family and friends at the Old Bailey as...
CBS News

Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close

Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy