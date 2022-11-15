ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears

By Katie Boyden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORCHn_0jBMVEPk00

A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.

Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex , is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan , 34, six months apart in 2021.

On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.

Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.

Brown said he had regularly told Ms Ware that he would not leave his long-term partner Lisa Clark for her until his oldest child turned 16 – however this changed when Ms Ware became pregnant with his child.

Ms Ware had a termination in February 2020, and then again in November 2020.

When asked by Mr Atkinson if he was “stringing Ms Ware along”, Brown said: “Yes, it caused arguments and me blowing up at her.

“I was hurting Leah emotionally and we were fighting all the time, a lot about the fact I wouldn’t leave Lisa but also a lot to do with the fact she was back on the gear.

“I only told Leah I would leave Lisa when Leah was pregnant. I never planned on leaving Lisa until my oldest child was 16 and Leah knew that.

“It changed slightly when Leah was pregnant, then I told her I was going to leave.

“Lisa found out about Leah at the end of 2020 – that was causing a lot of friction so I was going to move out.”

When asked whether he “hurt” or “fought” Ms Ware, Brown said: “No.”

Mr Atkinson then asked if “that is what happened in May”, referring to the date the prosecution believe he killed Ms Ware, on or around May 8 2021.

Brown replied: “Behave, no.”

Brown denies both charges of murder.

The trial continues.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks derails sentencing by refusing to accept result in two-hour speech

Darrell Brooks derailed his sentencing with a convoluted speech on Wednesday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow asked Brooks four times whether he had any sentencing recommendations well into a two-hour-long monologue on how he had “converted his life to Christ” after killing six people and injuring more than 60 others during the parade last year. Brooks delayed the proceeding by sharing rambling thoughts and offering a plethora of excuses as to why he chose to plow into the crowd on 21 November 2021. He charged at Ms Dorow and challenged her to remove him from the court after...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of murdering and dismembering landlord expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlord is expected back in court.Frances Walker, 69, was killed earlier this month at a home in Arcadia Terrace.Police found some of Walker's body in that home as well as in a trash can near Foster Beach. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder and has been uncooperative with police and hasn't talked to them. But, officers believe she was angry she was being evicted.The suspect is being held on no bond.
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
PRINCETON, MA
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.The defence case of the trial got under way at Hove Crown Court on Thursday morning, with defendant Brown taking the stand for the first time.When questioned by defence barrister Ian Henderson KC, Brown said he did not kill Ms...
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The court heard James was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as “tit-for-tat” revenge for a previous attack.On Friday, James was surrounded by family and friends at the Old Bailey as...
The Independent

Idaho university murder victim Kaylee Goncalves called man seven times before killings, sister claims

One of the University of Idaho murder victims called the same person seven times shortly before she was killed, her sister claims.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Police said the four victims were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, with their bodies left undiscovered until around midday when officers responded to a 911 call at the home for an “unconscious individual”.Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Law & Crime

Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide

A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
MCLEAN, VA
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy