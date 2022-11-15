Game day preview: Bowling Green at Toledo football

The Battle of I-75 has arrived.

Toledo has already clinched the Mid-American Conference West Division title and a spot in the MAC championship game, while Bowling Green has two cracks left at a sixth win and bowl eligibility.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

■ Who: Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo (7-3, 5-1)

■ When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

■ Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

■ Spread: Toledo by 15½

■ TV: ESPNU

■ Radio: 1370, 100.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bowling Green: The quarterback position will decide this game, and it has been many years since the Falcons have had a signal-caller as capable as senior quarterback Matt McDonald has been this year. McDonald is coming off a solid performance in Bowling Green’s loss to Kent State from an efficiency standpoint. He completed 31 of 40 passes for a touchdown and interception. The Falcons will need more than that to remain solvent against a high-powered Rockets offense.

Toledo: Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn has had a terrific season, throwing 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions — a figure skewed by two off days against San Diego State (three interceptions) and Buffalo (four interceptions). Any way his skill set is sliced, Bowling Green hasn’t seen anything quite like it since its opener against UCLA — and considering the Falcons’ struggles against dual-threat quarterbacks, Finn’s usual numbers may be enough to tire Bowling Green’s defense into submission.

STATS TO KNOW

5.8 and 5.7: Toledo boasts two of the Mid-American Conference’s three leading rushers from a yards per carry standpoint — sophomore running back Jaquez Stuart leads the league with 5.8 yards per attempt, while Finn ranks third with 5.7.

142.4 and 133.0: Numbers back up the Battle of I-75 ranking as one of the quarterback duels of the year in the MAC. Finn and McDonald have registered passing efficiencies of 142.4 and 133.0, respectively, this year to rank second and fourth in the conference.

16 and 11: The Falcons — one of the most sack-happy teams in the nation, with 33 on the year in all, a figure that ranks seventh in the country — have received at least half a sack from 16 different players, against 11 for the Rockets. Senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks leads Bowling Green with eight, and senior outside linebacker Jamal Hines leads Toledo with 5½.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Bowling Green running backs vs. Toledo linebackers: A recurring storyline for the Falcons this season has been their lack of consistency at the running back position from a personnel standpoint — they’ve been down would-be bell cow Terion Stewart all season, and sophomores Jamal Johnson and Ta’Ron Keith have both missed at least one game. The Rockets, meanwhile, have a strong linebacking corps paced by junior Dallas Gant and senior Dyontae Johnson, both of whom rank in the conference top 20 in total tackles. If the offensive line gives the running backs space, can they take advantage? A negative answer for Bowling Green would put a serious dent in its chances.

PREDICTIONS

Patrick Andres: In college football as in few other sports, you are judged by the question of whether or not you can beat your rival. Falcons coach Scot Loeffler has done it before -— in 2019, against all odds, he engineered a 20-7 upset of a far superior Toledo team. This year, 2022, would figure to be the best shot Bowling Green has had under Loeffler. Here’s the rub: The Rockets are better, too (if inconsistent). With Toledo basking in the glow of a division title and the Falcons smarting from a 40-6 loss to Kent State, don’t count on Bowling Green rising from the ashes the way it did against Marshall and Akron. Even if the Falcons can limit Finn on the ground, his arm will make sure of that. Toledo 38-20

Kyle Rowland: Tuesday night at the Glass Bowl is going to be more of the same — another blowout in the Battle of I-75, a rivalry that’s become one-sided and uncompetitive. Bowling Green has the ability to keep it close, but the Falcons are incredibly inconsistent. Jason Candle will never forget the 2019 upset, which I think is a driving force inside the UT football facility during the week of this game. The Rockets are on a roll, and they aren’t going to slip up at home against their rival. I expect an offensive explosion. Toledo 42-13