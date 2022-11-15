Overturned truck causing delays on Parkway North

Parkway North commuters are dealing with long delays heading south.

One inbound lane of the Parkway North has been closed for hours, and it's going to stay that way.

A tractor-trailer overturned in Ohio Township, on the Mt. Nebo overpass around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The cab separated from the trailer and both rolled over in the right lane.

Traffic is passing by very slowly in the left lane.

Traffic is backed up on the inbound Parkway North to the 79 split and beyond.

One of the issues complicating the cleanup is, some of the cargo spilled on the roadway, a load of peat moss.

One estimate is it will take several more hours to fully re-open the Parkway North.