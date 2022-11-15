ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

5 takeaways from Oregon’s gutsy, revenge-filled win over No. 10 Utah Utes

It felt like the odds were stacked against the Oregon Ducks coming into this game. They were down and beaten up. Injury had been added to insult the week before, with starting quarterback Bo Nix getting dinged up as the Ducks lost to their biggest rival, the Washington Huskies. Oregon was faced with a quick turnaround, and an emotional obstacle, having to face the one team that had their number from the 2021 season — the Utah Utes. Had Oregon come out a bit flat in this one, unable to shake off the loss from last week, and faced with tough injuries...
EUGENE, OR
Sheldon beats Tualatin to advance to state championship game

EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time since 2018, Sheldon will play in a state championship game. The Irish beat Tualatin 28-14 in the semifinals Friday, improving to a perfect 12-0 in the process. On the game’s opening drive, Oregon commit Teitum Tuioti caught a short pass and scored...
TUALATIN, OR
Big Ten championship game scenarios

The Big Ten schedule will need every single week available to it to determine who will play for this year’s Big Ten championship in Indianapolis. Both the East and West divisions are up for grabs going into the final week of the regular season, and it can be pretty easy to figure out who will be moving to the championship game. The East will be the easiest to figure out as there is just one game that needs to be played to determine a division champion. Ohio State and Michigan likely are playing for more than just a Big Ten title...
WISCONSIN STATE

