Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBY
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
KCBY
Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston
Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
KCBY
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion
On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
KCBY
Thurston falls to Summit in 5A Semifinal
SALEM, Ore. — On Friday night, the Thurston Colts took on Summit in the 5a semifinals. First quarter, the Storm establishing the run game early. Hogan Carmichael handed it off to Sam Stephens, who puts summit on the board first; missing the kick but still lead 6-0. Then in...
KCBY
Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game
EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
KCBY
Springfield High School band raises funds playing local college rivalry fight songs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
KCBY
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th
KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
KCBY
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
KCBY
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
KCBY
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
KCBY
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
KCBY
Kitten shot with arrow in McMinnville recovering after surgery: 'She was extremely lucky'
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A 3-month-old kitten is on a long road to recovery after it was found shot with an arrow in McMinnville on Wednesday afternoon. The cat, now named Merida after the Disney character from “Brave,” was rushed to Guardian Veterinary Care to have the arrow removed.
KCBY
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
KCBY
Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
KCBY
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
KCBY
Red Cup Rebellion: Over 100 unionized Starbucks locations go on strike
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks workers in downtown Eugene joined more than 100 stores across the U.S. in a one-day strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, higher staffing levels and more support for union workers. The nationwide strike happened on Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the coffee giant gives away...
KCBY
Street Crimes Unit seeks public's assistance locating wanted man with nationwide warrant
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect with a nationwide warrant. The crimes unit is asking the public to help identify the whereabouts of Joe Anthony Harker (38), of Eugene. According to officials, Harker was a suspect in multiple large scale...
Comments / 0