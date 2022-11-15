ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

By Cassie Hudson
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City.

Off the Beaten Path: ‘My Father’s Love’ exhibit travels to Clifton Park

The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local vendors sell their jewelry, candy, furniture, and other decorative goods.

The Olde Mercantile is located at 615 Pawling Ave, Troy, N.Y. 12180. The shop is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 10 a.m. –3 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Monday Closed
Off the Beaten Path: The Crisp Cannoli

This Saturday the gift shop is hosting its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The beloved customer event includes light refreshments, giveaways and gift giving ideas.

