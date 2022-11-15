ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

Artworks Calls for Submissions for Upcoming “A Vision For Trenton Youth” Exhbition

Submissions are open for the upcoming “A Vision for Trenton Youth” exhibition, a collaboration between Artworks and the Henry J. Austin Health Center. The exhibition will be held on January 13th, 2023, and will remain open the weekend following the event. Proceeds from the art exhibition and silent auction will help to fund free vision screenings and eyeglasses for children in Trenton Public Schools, courtesy of Vision to Learn. All the pieces featured in the exhibit will be from artists in and around the Trenton area.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man, 25, arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken man, 28, in September

A Jersey City man, 25, has been arrested for fatally shooting a 28-year-old Hoboken man on Marshall Drive back in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deon Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia, Suarez said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ

