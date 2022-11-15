Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
trentondaily.com
Artworks Calls for Submissions for Upcoming “A Vision For Trenton Youth” Exhbition
Submissions are open for the upcoming “A Vision for Trenton Youth” exhibition, a collaboration between Artworks and the Henry J. Austin Health Center. The exhibition will be held on January 13th, 2023, and will remain open the weekend following the event. Proceeds from the art exhibition and silent auction will help to fund free vision screenings and eyeglasses for children in Trenton Public Schools, courtesy of Vision to Learn. All the pieces featured in the exhibit will be from artists in and around the Trenton area.
trentondaily.com
Gearing Up for Greater Trenton’s 5th Annual Caren Franzini Capital City Award Celebration
In just a few short weeks, community leaders from myriad industries will converge in Trenton for Greater Trenton’s 5th Annual Caren Franzini Capital City Award Celebration. With an inspiring evening of cocktails and conversations ahead, this event will serve as a catalyst for a mission-critical year ahead for New Jersey’s Capital City.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations for the Upcoming Holiday Season
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) recently announced its 2022 holiday wish list for local families in need. Although TASK serves families in the Trenton area and beyond year-round, year after year the holidays prove to be one of their busiest seasons. Especially after a year of widespread financial hardship, it is evident that the rising costs of necessities impact us all.
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Six People Charged in a $3 Million Luxury Automobile Theft Ring Bust in New Jersey!
New Jersey state police say they have arrested and charged six persons in connection with a car theft ring that they say stole more than 30 luxury vehicles worth more than $3 million. After opening their investigation in May,. the New Jersey State Police claim they were able to trace...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Why no one is rushing to buy this $65,000 house in New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
fox5ny.com
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow
NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man, 25, arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken man, 28, in September
A Jersey City man, 25, has been arrested for fatally shooting a 28-year-old Hoboken man on Marshall Drive back in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deon Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia, Suarez said in a statement.
