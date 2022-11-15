Submissions are open for the upcoming “A Vision for Trenton Youth” exhibition, a collaboration between Artworks and the Henry J. Austin Health Center. The exhibition will be held on January 13th, 2023, and will remain open the weekend following the event. Proceeds from the art exhibition and silent auction will help to fund free vision screenings and eyeglasses for children in Trenton Public Schools, courtesy of Vision to Learn. All the pieces featured in the exhibit will be from artists in and around the Trenton area.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO