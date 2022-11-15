While it looks unlikely to produce a winner by the end, Group A will kick start the World Cup as hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador and Netherlands meet Senegal in the first big clash of the competition.In what appears to be a straight shoot-out between the returning Netherlands and African champions Senegal for top spot, Ecuador will be hoping to cause an upset after their surprise run through the South American qualifiers.Qatar, meanwhile, come into the first ever tournament appearance with little expectation, but will have the eyes of the world upon them when they open the World...

