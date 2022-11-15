Read full article on original website
Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
3 US Customs agents shot, wounded off coast of Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been wounded after exchanging gunfire with people “on board a suspected smuggling vessel” off the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agents suffered various gunshot wounds during the...
