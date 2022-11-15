Much of Interstate 84 is closed from 6 miles east of Pendleton to the Idaho border because of crashes and icy road conditions. Parts of the highway have been closed in both directions since about 6:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. As of 9 a.m., eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 just east of Pendleton to Exit 265 east of La Grande. Westbound is closed from Exit 302 in Baker City to near Pendleton. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial trucks at the Idaho border in Ontario at Exit 374 because of limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.

