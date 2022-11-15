Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington Works column: The new labor market
Last week I attended Washington State Workforce Association’s annual conference in SeaTac. WWA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization made up of local Workforce Development boards like the South Central Workforce Council, and stakeholders from education, economic development, labor and community-based organizations. Together, we work to advance the economic...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA bans net pen fish farming in state waters
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — With some of the last net pens floating behind her in Rich Passage, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced an executive order Friday morning to end net-pen farming of finned fish in Washington waters. The order came on the heels of her agency’s termination...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 in Oregon closed for hours by crashes and icy roads
Much of Interstate 84 is closed from 6 miles east of Pendleton to the Idaho border because of crashes and icy road conditions. Parts of the highway have been closed in both directions since about 6:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. As of 9 a.m., eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 just east of Pendleton to Exit 265 east of La Grande. Westbound is closed from Exit 302 in Baker City to near Pendleton. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial trucks at the Idaho border in Ontario at Exit 374 because of limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.
Yakima Herald Republic
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals...
Yakima Herald Republic
CBBN all-league volleyball, girls soccer
West Valley's Kennedy Webb and Kendall Moore were named players of the year in their respective CBBN sports this fall. The Yakima Herald-Republic will publish its fall sports honor roll page in the Wednesday print edition on Nov. 23. Here are the full CBBN all-league teams for volleyball and girls soccer:
Yakima Herald Republic
West Valley falls short of trophy round with loss to Jackson
Up and down, up and down. The postseason was filled with highs and lows for West Valley's volleyball team, which reached the final day of the Class 4A state tournament but fell a win short of the trophy round. After splitting two matches on Friday, the Rams returned to the...
Comments / 0