Clouds moving out but cold temperatures stick around, sunshine returns

We've been in a pretty chilly weather pattern the past several days and this pattern will continue for the next week. Plenty of sunshine, another cold front, no rain, flirting with the freezing mark in the morning hours, ample sunshine with below average temperatures through the weekend. Those are weather stories over the next seven days.

We're waking up to temperatures near 40° with plenty of cloud cover. The clearing line is about 50 miles west of Fort Worth and it's creeping to the east. Plenty of sunshine, breezy conditions and cool temperatures are the weather story today. Afternoon highs will struggle to hit 50°. A north wind will gust to 20 mph, keeping wind chills in the 40s all day long.

Some areas tonight will feel a light freeze, but I think temperatures will stay just about freezing at DFW Airport. We still haven't had an official freeze yet. Our average first freeze date is November 22nd. We may experience our first freeze this Saturday or Sunday morning.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Afternoon highs will stay on the chilly side tomorrow through the weekend. Readings will creep into the low 50s tomorrow, mid 50s on Thursday, but back into the upper 40s on Friday, as our next dry front arrives. Temperatures may flirt with a freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s. Mid 50s for Sunday, and we might even hit 60° by next Monday. Please keep in mind our average high temperature this time of the year is 67 degrees.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; High: 45; Low: 41

*Today’s Averages: High: 67; Low: 46

*Record high: 87 (1955, 1960); Record low: 20 (1940)

*November rain: 4.01"; Surplus: 2.66"­­­­­

*2022 Rain: 31.86”; 2022 deficit: 1.13"

*Sunrise: 6:59am; Sunset: 5:27pm

Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Chilly! High: Near 50. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Passing high clouds and cold. Low: 30-35. Protect plants and pets. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Passing high clouds, staying cool. High: Low 50s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool. Lunchtime cold front passes through dry. Windy. High: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, and a tad warmer. High: Upper 50s.

