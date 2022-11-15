Read full article on original website
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
CANCELED – Silver Alert: Houma woman missing from her School Street residence
The Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin has been canceled. She has been located safe. The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin. Ms. Chauvin is 5’0” and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair. She was last seen...
TPSO K-9 Division Participates in Out-of-State Event
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently recognized and congratulated two members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office who participated in the 10th Annual “Klay’s for K-9” event, held on October 8, 2022, in Sealy, Texas. Senior Handler Dillon Condetti and Handler Brad Sanner were in attendance...
Ochsner Bayou volunteers assist with repairs of an Ida damaged home for Houma resident
Volunteers from Ochsner’s Bayou Region took part in a Vet Force 1 rebuild project over the weekend to assist Rebuilding Together Bayou for a local disabled Houma resident, Ms. Patrice Sims with repairs to her home damaged by Hurricane Ida. In phase 1, Rebuilding Together Bayou replaced her roof...
LPSO: Donations and Names Requested for 29th Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is taking donations for the 29th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway and accepting names of children who may be in need. Through this program, over the years, deputies have delivered around 5,000 bicycles to children in Lafourche Parish, “The bicycle...
Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight
The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging
Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors. As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!
TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Terrebonne Council on Aging conducting Annual Membership Drive
Terrebonne Council on Aging, Inc. (TCOA) was established 51 years ago as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.
Photo Release: Ochsner Health Partners with Second Harvest for Food Donation for the Holidays
To give back this holiday season, Ochsner Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help members of the community who are struggling with food insecurity. Ochsner donated $15,000 to go toward the purchase of food. Members of the Ochsner Bayou Region Community Outreach volunteered to distribute at Grand Calliou Middle School in Houma Wednesday, November 16. Over 23,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food were distributed to approximately 200 households!
Louisiana to take national stage again with Celebration Gator in New York, Louisiana Celebration Riverboat in California
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
Rock Another Day spreads suicide awareness with outdoor concert
The Bryant O’Neil Foundation invites the community to Rock Another Day on November 26. The outdoor concert under the trees at Southdown Plantation in Houma, will feature Marc Broussard, Bag Of Donuts, and Le Bon Temps. “Help the foundation raise the funds necessary to make a real difference in our community. Bringing hope and light to those in need…helping someone rock another day,” reads a statement from the foundation.
Terrebonne General Health System Names Robert Meilan, RRT as Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care
Terrebonne General Health System has named Robert Meilan, RRT, as the Director of Cardiorespiratory Care. Meilan has been with Terrebonne General for a combined 28 years, beginning his career as a patient transporter, then transitioning to a staff Respiratory Therapist. He served as the Cardio-Respiratory Care Shift Supervisor for many years until he was promoted to the Cardio-Respiratory Care Program Coordinator before taking his current position. In his previous role, Meilan responded to and monitored services delivered by the respiratory staff during emergencies and worked closely with patients and their care team to assess their respiratory status. He also assisted in supervising and directing the overall care provided by the Cardio-Respiratory Care (CRC) staff.
Lafourche Parish Government to host three upcoming Long-Term Recovery Town Hall Meetings
Lafourche Parish Government continues to develop long-term recovery plans and is seeking the community’s feedback. The upcoming Long-Term Recovery Town Hall Meetings will assist the parish as part of the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. Consider attending one of the three Town Hall meetings to provide input:. Monday, November...
E.D. White football defeats Evangel Christian; moves on to Quarterfinals
The E.D. White football team defeated Evangel Christian by a score of 32-29 in the Regional round of the Division II (Select) Football Playoff Bracket!. The team will next face John F. Kennedy in the Quarterfinals!. TERRIERS FALL IN REGIONAL PLAY. Vandebilt fell to De La Salle 53-7 on Friday...
2022 Study Shows Ochsner Health Physician-Researchers in Top 2%
Thirteen Ochsner Health physician-researchers have been recognized as the top two percent in their fields worldwide, according to a Stanford University study that ranks researchers based on the impact of their publications. These distinctions continue to highlight Ochsner’s focus on healthcare innovation and excellence through education and research. The...
Terrebonne Rec Ages 7-12 Basketball League Registration Ends Today
Today, November 18, is the last day to register for Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) Basketball for ages seven through 12!. Registration for girls and boys leagues for ages seven through 12 deadlines is today at 4:00 p.m. TPR advises there will be no late registration offered and are not responsible for last-minute registration attempts that do not make it into the system before the cutoff time. Registration does require a birth certificate.
