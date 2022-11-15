Armed men rob people of jewelry, Rolexes in brazen NYC Diamond District heist

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Armed robbers staged a brazen heist in the Diamond District on Monday night, robbing workers outside a jewelry store.

The two masked bandits targeted three or four people, all believed to be employees or owners, as they left Avis Diamond on W. 47th Street around 8:15 p.m.

The gun-wielding thieves stole at least $72,000 in jewelry and several Rolex watches, taking everything the victims had on them in one of the busiest areas of the city.

None of the victims was injured.

Police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras in the area as the investigation continues.

A man arriving to work just down the block early Tuesday morning said he’s frequented the area for 25 years and it’s “pretty sad” what has happened there. “I feel it’s unsafe,” he said. “You have to be a little bit more aware of what you’re doing.”

“You’re one block away from Fifth Avenue, that’s the most expensive stuff in the world,” he noted. “It just goes to show the city is deteriorating.”