Sending care packages to deployed service members is the mission for one Solomon, Kansas woman and her organization Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America. Amy Paden, Founder/President of Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how they have teamed up with owner Brian Vaughn at the UPS Store to send the care packages to soldiers for free.

SOLOMON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO