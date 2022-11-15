Lights out in French Quarter, CBD and Mid-City

Power went out to much of the downtown area in New Orleans early this morning.

"Mid city has just gone completely dark after a bright flash," one person texted WWL.

Entergy says the outage started at 5:29am.

About 3,000 customers lost electricity.

The estimated restoration time is by 8:30am.

The power company posted, "An outage has been reported in your area. Additional information will be provided when available. We apologize for this inconvenience."