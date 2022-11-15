ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bWLJ_0jBMRyQy00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor.

In a tweet on Monday , Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.

“You’re welcome, @KariLake,” Cheney said in her tweet Monday.

In her letter to Cheney, Lake said donations to her campaign had skyrocketed and her website crashed. Lake also noted Cheney’s loss in her own election.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake said in her letter. “I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

Cheney, a critic of Trump and one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating Jan. 6, released an ad last month that targeted Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who have publicly touted Trump’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney’s tweet came just after Arizona counties reported its latest round of ballots and after several networks called the close race for Hobbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Republican Arkansas governor ‘seriously’ mulling 2024 White House bid

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Thursday said he’s considering a 2024 presidential run and urged the Republican Party to move on from former President Trump. “I’m looking at it, I’m looking at it very seriously,” Hutchinson told “CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins. “I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WAVY News 10

Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Associated Press

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which organizers suggest marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary campaign season. Trump will speak, but just by video conference, while leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering comes just days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign. His allies initially hoped his early announcement might ward off serious primary challenges, but that’s not likely after his loyalists lost midterm contests last week in battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania. His political standing within the GOP, already weakening, plummeted further.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way […]
TEXAS STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy