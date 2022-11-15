ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences

Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami

How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity

BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
NBC Miami

Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Miami

John Malone Says He's Skeptical of Ad-Supported Content as Netflix, Disney Roll Out Ad Tiers

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.

