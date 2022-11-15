Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Buying one Bitcoin per day might just be the ultimate dollar-cost averaging strategy for crypto.
How to Use 4 Strategies That Made Billionaires Rich
Three out of five billionaires did this one thing to build their wealth.
NBC Miami
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
NBC Miami
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Miami
Ticketmaster's Largest Shareholder Blames Massive Demand − Including From Bots − for Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco
Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, has faced longstanding criticism about its size and power in the entertainment industry. People amplified their complaints this week when tickets for Taylor Swift upcoming "Eras" tour went on presale on Ticketmaster's website. Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, which owns a...
NBC Miami
John Malone Says He's Skeptical of Ad-Supported Content as Netflix, Disney Roll Out Ad Tiers
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.
Comments / 0