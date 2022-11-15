ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, November 15

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0jBMRF9d00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — English author, poet, and mathematician Lewis Carroll, the man behind “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” once wondered “if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.'”

Well, if that were the case, the trees and fields would soon be entering their seasonal slumber. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the first winter storm of the season is on its way , which could make for a challenging morning commute on Wednesday. It sure is chilly, too!

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

This morning’s five things to know involve the bitter cold that has suddenly gripped the region. NEWS10 took a look at how some local communities are preparing to tackle snow removal, and Code Blue alerts have been popping up in the area. Those stories join several arrests, and a unique animal-related piece, in today’s rundown.

1. Capital Region ready for snow

Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.

Capital Region ready for snow

2. Code Blue declared in Schenectady County

Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.

Code Blue declared in Schenectady County

3. VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT

A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were told that Justin Allen, 32, of Poultney, Vermont, had crossed state lines after the alleged robbery, at about 9:45 p.m. November 3.

VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT

4. Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge

Champion Saratoga horse trainer Chad Brown has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, after being arrested back in August . Brown was originally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend.

Horse trainer Chad Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge

5. Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown

A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside. There are no reported injuries to any residents or staff, only property damage caused within the home.

Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown

SPECIAL MENTION: Winter parking restrictions in the Capital Region

As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages already have overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.

Winter parking restrictions in the Capital Region Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Learn more about the Albany Waterway Canal Project

The Albany Waterway Canal Project is hosting an illustrated talk on the project with artist Len Tantillo and architect Susannah Drake on November 19. The Albany Waterway is a transformative, collaborative canal project that reestablishes and re-envisions Albany’s historic, social, and economic connections to the Hudson River and the Erie Canal.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa boys volleyball claims first-ever state title

After an undefeated, 25-0 season for the Shenendehowa boys volleyball team, the Plainsmen had a chance to do something Saturday afternoon the program has never done before...win a state title. Shenendehowa boys volleyball claims first-ever state …. After an undefeated, 25-0 season for the Shenendehowa boys volleyball team, the Plainsmen...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy