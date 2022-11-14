Read full article on original website
Related
thesprucepets.com
9 Best Kicker Toys for Cats for 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kicker toys are among the best toys for cats because they engage your cat’s natural predatory instincts to grab, hold and kick their prey.
thesprucepets.com
The 6 Best Outdoor Cat Houses of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Outdoor cat houses can greatly improve the lives of felines who are used to life in the open air. A great heated cat house can keep barn or outdoor cats safe in frigid conditions. Even absent extreme weather, the right cat house can improve their safety and health, by providing a comfortable place to rest and feel secure.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Spotted Cat Breeds That Are Unique And Cute
Do you love cats but can’t decide what breed to get? Well, have you considered a spotted cat? There are many breeds of spotted cats, and each one is just as adorable as the next. In this blog post, we will discuss 10 of the most popular spotted cat...
petpress.net
Top 10 Meanest Cat Breeds – Is Your Cat Breed on The List?
There is no doubt that cats make wonderful pets. They are loving and loyal and often provide us with hours of amusement. However, not all cats are created equal. Some breeds of cats are known to be particularly mean-spirited and can be a real challenge to own. In this blog...
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them.
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.
a-z-animals.com
Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?
Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleaned
This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities. It is said that one day on December 2, 1978, Margaret Schilling disappeared. At the time of this mystery, she was a patient of “The Ridges” a mental health facility originally known as The Athens Mental Health Center.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Watch as 'Feral' 12-Year-Old Cat Finally Finds a Safe Home in Adorable Clip
A formerly "feral" cat named Pepper has left the internet in tears after his owner shared an emotional video of how his life changed when she adopted him. In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Feraltofamous, the cat can be seen enjoying his new home and his new owner and all the love he's been receiving.
Upworthy
Woman nursed a baby squirrel back to health and he comes to play with her everyday
It is widely believed that animals never forget the humans who treat them with compassion and love. This is absolutely true for a squirrel named Samuel who hasn't forgotten the people who saved his life. Chrissy, a woman who rescued this squirrel, shared their heartwarming story in a viral Reddit post last month. She shared, "We helped this squirrel when he was a baby and he comes back to us every day to play."
Abandoned church hidden in the woods.
Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Comments / 0