WKRN

Alleged thief caught on camera in Berry Hill

Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …
BERRY HILL, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road

Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Airports...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with hatchet

The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …. The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

FDA reports shortages of amoxicillin

The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. The FDA listed the liquid form of the drug, which is used by young children, in its drug shortage database. 100-mile walk supports Tennessee teens in foster …. One Middle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care

As the number of children in need of homes climbs higher than the past two years, a Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life. 100-mile walk benefits Middle...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Mt. Juliet robbery arrest

Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on Stewart County road arrested. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Extreme cold weather overflow shelter opens in Nashville

In preparation for chilly temperatures, Metro Social Services has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter. Extreme cold weather overflow shelter opens in Nashville. In preparation for chilly temperatures, Metro Social Services has opened its extreme cold weather overflow shelter. 100-mile walk supports Tennessee teens in foster …. One Middle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

NFD urges safety when frying turkeys

F you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. f you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. Ghost mall’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

2 charged with stealing from HVAC unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tag team of thieves woke up in jail Friday morning after reportedly stealing parts of an HVAC unit. Police responded to a business on Thomson Lane in reference to a theft in progress on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Thomas Allard, 37, who was actively stealing parts of an […]
NASHVILLE, TN

