ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment that highlighted the delicate balance the four-time F1 champion treads as a lifelong auto racing fan increasingly uneasy at the toll his passion takes on the planet. “It’s a huge privilege being in the position that we are in and with that comes some responsibility. So I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers to carry on some of the good work. It’s great to see that we have the power to inspire you with what we do and what we say,” Vettel said after the race. “I think there’s far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles, but obviously it’s what we love. And through that, if we can transfer some of the really important values, then that’s big.”

21 MINUTES AGO