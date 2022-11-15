Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Brian Ching is hosting the biggest FIFA World Cup 2022 party in Houston
HOUSTON – It’s the biggest sporting event on planet earth. We’re talking about the FIFA World Cup 2022TM which starts Sunday, and a local soccer legend is the man behind a huge celebration in EADO where Houston fans can gather throughout the tournament. We’re talking about former...
Click2Houston.com
5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup
It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.
President Biden Calls USMNT Ahead of 2022 World Cup Opener
POTUS gave the team a pep talk before Monday’s first Group B match against Wales.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Soccer is making a statement with Pride Crest during World Cup in Qatar
There are many reasons to criticize FIFA for the way they’ve handled the Men’s World Cup that is about to begin in Qatar, and at the top of that list is that they chose to have it in a nation with egregious human rights violations. The year may...
Click2Houston.com
NBCUniversal’s Peacock to stream World Cup in Spanish
MIAMI – NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23. The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier, which charges a fee, NBCUniversal said Tuesday.
Morgan Freeman delivers speech during Olympic-style World Cup opening ceremony
During the roughly 30-minute World Cup opening ceremony, stars such as American actor Morgan Freeman and Korean pop-star Jungkook took the stage.
Click2Houston.com
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA – Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment that highlighted the delicate balance the four-time F1 champion treads as a lifelong auto racing fan increasingly uneasy at the toll his passion takes on the planet. “It’s a huge privilege being in the position that we are in and with that comes some responsibility. So I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers to carry on some of the good work. It’s great to see that we have the power to inspire you with what we do and what we say,” Vettel said after the race. “I think there’s far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles, but obviously it’s what we love. And through that, if we can transfer some of the really important values, then that’s big.”
