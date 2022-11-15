ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 1

lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago

someone came on to my property to steal the catalytic converter off of my son's car but I guess they were scared off by my dog and they left their tools behind

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect

Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
FOX 43

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy