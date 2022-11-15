Read full article on original website
lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago
someone came on to my property to steal the catalytic converter off of my son's car but I guess they were scared off by my dog and they left their tools behind
local21news.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
State Police are investigating a suspected phony card game scam at Franklin County truck stop
GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected theft at a truck stop in Franklin County. It occurred earlier this month at a TA Travel Center on John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township, near Greencastle, investigators said. The pictured suspects are accused of stealing $2,100 from a...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
abc27.com
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect
Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire
Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
WJAC TV
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
theriver953.com
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
fox5dc.com
Double homicide investigation after 2 found dead in Hagerstown hotel room
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown. Police responded to the APM Inn and Suites in the 400 block of Dual Highway Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m. where they found the two victims. In a press...
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
mocoshow.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Finds Decomposed Body Behind Grocery Store
Per the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on 11/14: At approximately 12:20 p.m., today, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street, Middletown, Maryland, for the report of a dead body. Deputies responded and found a decomposed body in the field behind the...
Dauphin County man held captive and threatened to kill victims during burglary: police
LYKENS, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is facing burglary and assault charges after allegedly threatening to kill two victims in a robbery. According to police, Matthew Lentz, 23, from Williamstown entered a home on the 1100 block of Specktown Road in Lykens Township during the night. He reportedly...
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead. The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15. One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained...
local21news.com
At least 21 vehicles available at the York Drug Task Force auction the end of November
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 25, the York County District Attorney's Office will hold its Drug Task Force public auction. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., and be held at the Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. The district attorney's office says there will be at least...
FOX43.com
Police: Mother and 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police are trying to determine what happened after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to APM Hotel and Suites at 431 Dual Highway around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a hotel room. The a woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
