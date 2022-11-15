Small but mighty St. Peter looking for consistency in boys basketball

MANSFIELD — It was not that long ago St. Peter put together three consecutive 20-plus win seasons in boys basketball.

But it feels like an eternity.

Coach Mike Barrett would like to bring an end to that feeling sooner rather than later. The Spartans are coming off a 3-20 season and bring back just two starters despite losing none to graduation. With 10 players total in the program, Barrett sees many X-factors if his Spartans are going to have a successful year.

"We have multiple X-factors," he said. "My top three are predicated on numbers. As of now, I have 10 players in the program so my next X-factor is our knowledge of the game with limited numbers. Many of my players are forced to play at a varsity level when we have some players who aren't yet up to that talent level. And, lastly, can we drastically limit our turnovers? We averaged 20 turnovers a game, and no team can survive on that many turnovers."

The Spartans do have some talented players. Senior Feree Kent proved that last year, averaging 17 points, four assists, seven rebounds and three steals as one of the lone bright spots for the Spartans. Angelo Gasper is also back after averaging seven points and seven rebounds, and Johntae Wilson returns after a successful freshman season during which he scored seven points and added nine rebounds a night.

After those three, the Spartans are inexperienced. Desmond King and Antonio Lindsay will both see time at shooting guard and Dmoni Lentes will start at center.

"I believe Feree Kent will be one of the top guards in our league," Barrett said. "He has the game to be considered for player of the year. Angelo Gasper is primed to bring his senior year in with a bang. His jump shot had really improved. He has a fire that burns hot and he hopes to improve his all-around game."

Last year, Barrett played a lot of freshmen and sophomores and will likely see that situation again, but this time those youngsters at least have some experience and he has seen improvement since last year in their games.

"The biggest difference from last year's team is how well our underclassmen have started to improve," he said. "We lost two starters from last year's team that I was hoping to count on for a lot of our scoring this year. We will struggle, but when we become a collective unit we will start to enjoy playing in games where we will have an equal ground competitively.

"Our athletic director has done a great job of getting us opponents who we match up with and who are more in line with us now. I think the school is in the right direction as far as increasing our student population. More students equal more players to field our struggling sports programs."

Barrett said he is also excited at the addition of Lindsay, who moves into the school from Mansfield Senior. Lindsay will have to sit out the second half of the season due to Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer rules, but he could help the Spartans pick up a few wins in the first half of the year.

"Our biggest newcomer is actually our smallest," Barrett said. "Antonio Lindsay is a transfer from Mansfield Senior and brings a very skilled game. I look forward to seeing how he can contribute for the first half of the season. Even though he is small in stature, he is a great addition to the game and gives me hope that we can change our program for a few years to come."

The Spartans are looking to pick up their first Mid-Buckeye Conference win after going 0-10 in each of the last two seasons. A win over a league opponent would be huge for the program, but competing for a league title isn't yet on the table.

"Our league has been dominated by Lucas recently," Barrett said. "I don't see that changing this year."

The Spartans tip off the season on No. 25 at home against South Central.

