Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Amazon has a two-for-one deal on Blink Mini cameras right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?
The cybersecurity leader should continue to generate rock-solid growth.
Engadget
Feds charge Russians linked to the 'world's largest' pirated e-book library
Z-Library had over 11 million titles. US law enforcement isn't just interested in shutting down video pirates. The feds have charged two Russian nationals, Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova, for allegedly running the pirate e-book repository Z-Library. The site was billed as the "world's largest library" and held over 11 million titles, many of which were bootleg versions stripped of copyright protections.
Engadget
Roku will lay off 200 employees after warning of weak Q4 results
It expects most of the job cuts to occur before the end of the year. In the latest example of what seems like daily Big Tech job cuts, Roku announced plans today to lay off around 200 employees, nearly seven percent of its workforce. The streaming company in an SEC filing that it plans to cut the jobs in the US due to “economic conditions.” The company estimates it will pay between $28 and $31 million for the reductions, primarily because of severance payments, notice pay (where applicable), employee benefits contributions and related costs.
Engadget
Microsoft Teams makes it easier to host meetings using sign language
Video chats are now friendlier to people who are deaf or hard of hearing. It's now much simpler to participate in a Microsoft Teams meeting if you have hearing issues. Microsoft has introduced a sign language view that lets people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as their interpreters, prioritize each other during meetings. Those video feeds will remain in consistent locations, at sizes large enough for sign language to be visible. You'll see as many as two other signers throughout a meeting, and video will remain large even when slides or screen shares are visible.
Engadget
SpaceX employees who were fired after criticizing Elon Musk file NLRB complaint
Eight former SpaceX employees said they were illegally fired for penning a letter criticizing Elon Musk have filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the company, according to The New York Times. If you'll recall, The Times reported back in June that SpaceX fired employees involved in writing an open letter condemning Elon Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior." In particular, they were referencing how the CEO made crude jokes on Twitter about a sexual misconduct accusation against him by a flight attendant for the company's corporate jet. SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle with the flight attendant, who claimed that Musk offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts.
Engadget
Lyft and Motional to offer driverless taxi rides in Los Angeles
It's the second city to get the service using Hyundai's Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs. Lyft and Motional have announced plans to launch a driverless ride-hailing service in Los Angeles using Ioniq 5 EV Level 4 robotaxis. Los Angeles will be the second city serviced by the two companies, which started offering public rides in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Engadget
Wickr’s consumer messaging app will shut down next year
Wickr Me will stop accepting new users at the end of 2022. Sonoma Goods For Life® Conga Men's Sneaker Boots C. Secure messaging platform Wickr is shutting down its consumer-facing app. In a spotted by , the announced it would stop accepting new Wickr Me registrations by the end of the year before ultimately discounting the service altogether on December 31st, 2023. The shutdown won’t affect the AWS and Enterprise versions of Wickr.
Engadget
Google’s Live View AR search feature starts rolling out next week
Google is introducing a host of new features across its services. Starting with Maps, the company said on Thursday that it would begin rolling out its long-awaited . As the name suggests, the feature adds a search bar to the app’s augmented reality layer, making it easier to find and make your way to places like ATMs, restrooms and restaurants. Starting next week, the feature will begin rolling out in London, LA, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.
Engadget
Epic lawsuit claims Google paid Activision Blizzard $360 million to prevent Play Store rival
Google paid Activision Blizzard approximately $360 million to prevent the troubled publisher from competing directly against the Play Store. The deal was one among at least 24 agreements the search giant signed as part of its Project Hug initiative, according to court documents seen by Reuters. The financial details of...
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show displays all return to lowest prices in early Black Friday sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon has kicked...
Engadget
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It's a good...
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $270, plus the best early Black Friday deals so far
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Though Black Friday...
Engadget
iRobot’s flagship Roomba Combo J7+ earned its place in my smart home
For most people, there’s no such thing as an essential Roomba if you can work your own vacuum cleaner. They’re nice to have, and do a job, but you’ll get better results if you can put the work in yourself. They also require more management than Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons or Red Dwarf’s Kryten. You’ll come to earth with a bump when you see this oversized hockey puck crashing itself into your baseboards, wondering where the future we were promised disappeared to. But, if you judge the new Combo J7+ on its own merits, it makes a far better case for itself than many of its rivals.
Engadget
Amazon's Black Friday sale brings Fire tablets back to all-time lows
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. True, Black Friday...
Comments / 0