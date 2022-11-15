(Undated) – Officials statewide are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter weather conditions. They say planning and preparation are needed now more than ever due to a nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers, which is impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest. In the coming months, Illinois drivers should practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules, even when roads appear to be clear. Now is also the perfect time to gather your “winter driving safety kit.” Learn more at the link below.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO