Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Linton falls to Mater Dei in semi-state
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners fall to Evansville Mater Dei 51 to 28. The Miners fall just short of punching a ticket to the state finals next weekend. Mater Dei got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 24 to 0 at one point in the 2nd quarter. However, Linton […]
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville mom who lost her son to a social media challenge, went to Washington D.C. to try and spark national change. An Indiana high school student is recovering after being shot during a drill. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. Upstate New York is...
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
14news.com
City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
14news.com
Toy Town kicks off Friday across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Salvation army is putting out the call for toys. The organization kicked off its annual toys for tots campaign. Toy and gift donations are being collected at over 100 Old National Bank locations in the Tri-State in celebration of Toy Town. Officials say they’ve...
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
14news.com
USI offering free menstrual products for students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Female students at the University of Southern Indiana now have access to essential items at no cost. In a partnership between the Student Government Association and Aunt Flow, USI students can now get cotton pads and tampons in the women’s bathroom for free. The first...
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
14news.com
Culinary program giving EVSC students hands-on cooking experience
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new place to get lunch in Evansville, served up by a chef and his culinary students. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, students at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center are serving their food to the public. People can purchase...
14news.com
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools approved an addition to Phase 4 of the Apollo High School renovations. During the construction process, the architect found that the exterior of the school is unsafe, and will need to be remodeled. This reconstruction will cost around $3 million. Officials say...
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
14news.com
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The one-year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky is only weeks away, and family and friends gathered in Dawson Springs City Park to remember those they lost. “For them to make this a priority means the world to the families of those...
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
Reitz girls soccer stars Johnson and Miller to stay close to home for college careers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With college signings happening all over the country this week, one all-local signing day was held at Reitz High School for its girls soccer program on Thursday. Reitz senior Taylor Johnson inked her national letter of intent with the University of Evansville women’s soccer program, while...
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
WHS celebrates 12 days of Christmas with shelter deals
On the first day of Christmas, what did Warrick Humane Society bring to you? 12 days of Christmas specials!
14news.com
Castle’s Antonio Harris crowned Week 13 POTW following 2-TD performance
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back/wide receiver Antonio Harris was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,204 total votes. [PREVIEW: Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history]. Harris shined in the spotlight last week for the Knights, running 26 times...
14news.com
White Co. Sheriff to retire after 32 years of service
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff, Randy Graves, has announced he will be retiring after 32 years of serving with the White County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, Graves announced he will be retiring as Sheriff at the end of November. Graves started his career as...
